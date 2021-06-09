Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.59

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.59 and last traded at $94.15, with a volume of 374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.65.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 212,648 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.0% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,150,000 after acquiring an additional 92,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

