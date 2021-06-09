Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $91,227,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $488.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

