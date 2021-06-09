FantasyGold Reaches Market Cap of $46,226.69 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $46,226.69 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00063569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00243177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00220232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.01243445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,176.69 or 1.00219851 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

