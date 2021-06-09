Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up to $72.79

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.79, but opened at $75.50. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $74.54, with a volume of 8,491 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FATE. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

