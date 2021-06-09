FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.93. FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FGEN stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

