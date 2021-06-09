Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.97

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 9041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,080 shares of company stock worth $29,143,111 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

