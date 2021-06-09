Fiera Capital Corp Sells 261,741 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261,741 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

