Financial Comparison: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) & Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Highwoods Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 2 4 0 2.67 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.18%. Given Highwoods Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 29.56% 9.28% 4.16% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -3.22% -1.19% -0.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $736.90 million 6.77 $347.40 million $3.58 13.39 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.00 million 0.79 $250,000.00 N/A N/A

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

