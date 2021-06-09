Financial Contrast: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) & ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares aTyr Pharma and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma -155.18% -67.48% -54.91% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for aTyr Pharma and ERYTECH Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.43%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and ERYTECH Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 7.23 -$16.22 million ($1.77) -2.66 ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 32.63 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -1.18

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats ERYTECH Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19. Its product ATYR1923 is in Phase 1b/2a multi-center clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis. The company is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of various aggressive cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers. It has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.