Financial Contrast: ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) versus The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

64.7% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ConnectOne Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 7 0 2.70

ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.88%. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than ConnectOne Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $322.60 million 3.48 $71.29 million $2.13 13.25 The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.50 $5.04 billion $3.99 16.76

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 30.79% 11.54% 1.39% The Bank of Nova Scotia 19.62% 12.15% 0.69%

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats The Bank of Nova Scotia on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts. It also provides consumer and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; other personal purpose loans; and commercial construction and real estate loans. In addition, the company offers insurance, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of nine banking offices in Bergen County, five banking offices in Union County, two banking offices in Morris County, one office Essex County, one office in Hudson County, one office in Mercer County, one office in Monmouth County, one office in the borough of Manhattan, one office in Nassau County, and one office in Astoria, as well as six branches in the Hudson Valley. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.