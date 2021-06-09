Financial Survey: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) vs. Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resonant and Sigma Designs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $3.16 million 72.47 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -6.89 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Resonant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Designs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Resonant has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -906.70% -129.19% -96.66% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Resonant and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resonant presently has a consensus target price of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 42.92%. Given Resonant’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Resonant beats Sigma Designs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements; and XBAR, a technology for mobile and non-mobile applications, including 5G, WiFi, and Ultra-WideBand applications. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

