Financial Survey: Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) & ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Scorpio Tankers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 0 1 6 0 2.86 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 18.72%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $915.89 million 1.40 $94.12 million $2.02 10.96 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.25 $517.96 million $4.96 8.74

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Scorpio Tankers. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scorpio Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers -1.87% 0.48% 0.19% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 87 vessels. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

