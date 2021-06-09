First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $263.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First Bank by 893.8% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 116,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 104,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Bank by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

