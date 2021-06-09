First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) PT Raised to $33.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

FBIZ opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $235.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

