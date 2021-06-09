First Foundation Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

