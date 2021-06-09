First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 313 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $271.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.66. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.