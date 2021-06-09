First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

