First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $695,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,105,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after buying an additional 759,999 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,455,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 135,419 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 329,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

