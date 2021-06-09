First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QCOM stock opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

