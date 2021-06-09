First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 684.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $238.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $163.99 and a 52-week high of $238.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.