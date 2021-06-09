First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 65,842 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,581,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,974,000 after buying an additional 83,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 251,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

