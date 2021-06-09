First Horizon Corp Buys 102 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $169.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

