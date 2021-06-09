First Horizon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

