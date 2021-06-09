First Horizon Corp Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Horizon Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

