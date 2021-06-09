First Horizon Corp Reduces Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First Horizon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

NYSE:CCI opened at $196.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.77. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

