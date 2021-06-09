First Horizon Corp Sells 203 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

First Horizon Corp lowered its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

