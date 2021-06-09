First Horizon Corp Sells 57 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

First Horizon Corp decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

WEX stock opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,355.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

