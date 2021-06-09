Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch Sells 10,263 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Five9 stock opened at $159.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.15 and a 12 month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

