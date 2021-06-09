Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.77 million.

FLXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

