FLO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32,459.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $32,459.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

