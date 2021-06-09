FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.59% of FormFactor worth $20,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $47,309,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,369 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 92.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 142,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORM. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

