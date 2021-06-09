Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Shares Gap Up to $40.14

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.14, but opened at $41.28. Forte Biosciences shares last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 2,106 shares trading hands.

FBRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $571.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

