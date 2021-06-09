Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.77.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $71.50. 18,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,624. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

