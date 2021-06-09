Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $388.51 million-401.46 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 595,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.37 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,602 shares of company stock worth $2,519,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.