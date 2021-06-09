Fractal (FCL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $133,410.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $133,410.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

