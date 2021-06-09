Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

FNV stock opened at $151.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.92. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.