Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.20. 100,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,005,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

