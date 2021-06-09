Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Fraport alerts:

FPRUY stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.