Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,815 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 134,782 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,469,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $90,266,000 after purchasing an additional 156,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,722 shares of company stock worth $2,789,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

