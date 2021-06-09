Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.72 ($82.02).

Shares of FME stock opened at €67.64 ($79.58) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €65.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

