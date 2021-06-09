Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys 1,675 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Cinemark worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Cinemark stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 52,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,167. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

