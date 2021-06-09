Front Barnett Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Chevron by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 670,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,271,000 after acquiring an additional 490,577 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 30,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.66. 313,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,403,587. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14. The firm has a market cap of $209.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

