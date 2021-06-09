Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,112,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $274.07. 58,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,818. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

