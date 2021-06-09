Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. 386,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,787,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

