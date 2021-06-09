Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 750 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,657. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.