FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.40

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $564 million, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.91.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FRP during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in FRP by 155.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FRP by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

