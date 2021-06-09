FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

