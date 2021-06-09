FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.86. 459,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,729,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 5.03.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

