Full Sail Capital LLC Has $250,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management increased its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.