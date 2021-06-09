Full18 Capital LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,814 shares during the quarter. Cannae makes up 3.2% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Cannae worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Cannae by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $434,530. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.35. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

